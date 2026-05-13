In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Tata Altroz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Tata Altroz Price starts at Rs. 6.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart Petrol 5MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Altroz: 1199 cc engine, 19.5 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Altroz Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Altroz
|Brand
|Honda
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 6.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|19.5 to 26.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3