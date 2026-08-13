All New City vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Rapid tsi Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.