Honda All New City vs Renault Triber

In 2023 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Renault Triber, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
RXL EASY-R AMT
₹6.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0 Litre Energy Engine
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
712731.6
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
17.818.29
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3877,42,839
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2066,63,200
RTO
1,17,95137,346
Insurance
36,73033,444
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32715,789

