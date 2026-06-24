In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Kiger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Kiger
|Brand
|Honda
|Renault
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.81 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|999 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3