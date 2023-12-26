Saved Articles

Honda All New City vs Nissan Magnite

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Nissan Magnite, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
XE
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.0L B4D
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
712750
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.818.75
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,70,053
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,99,900
RTO
1,17,95135,426
Insurance
36,73034,227
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32714,402

    Latest News

    The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The recovery in global new light vehicle sales is anticipated to maintain momentum,
    Global auto sales forecasted at 88.3 million in 2024 amid supply chain risks
    30 Dec 2023
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
    Nissan only has the Magnite in the lineup.
    Nissan Magnite set for a price hike in January'24. Check details
    22 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    Nissan Motor is all set to introduce a new 5-speed AMT gearbox to its Magnite SUV. Variants with the new transmission unit will be sold along with the CVT gearbox already on offer.
    Nissan Magnite EZ Shift review: Is AMT better than the CVT gearbox?
    9 Oct 2023
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    Nissan Motor has launched the Magnite Kuro edition in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.27 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: Check key features
    9 Oct 2023
