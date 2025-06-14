In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs ZS EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Zs ev
|Brand
|Honda
|MG
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|461 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|50.3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)