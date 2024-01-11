In 2024 when choosing among the Honda All New City and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features,
In 2024 when choosing among the Honda All New City and MG Comet EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda All New City Price starts at Rs 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and MG Comet EV Price starts at Rs 7.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pace.
All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage.
Comet EV gets a battery pack of up to 17.3 kWh.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
