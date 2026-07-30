In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki XL6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki XL6 Price starts at Rs. 11.57 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Zeta MT Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XL6: 1462 cc engine, 20.27 to 26.32 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs XL6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Xl6
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.57 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.27 to 26.32 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4