hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsAll New City vs S-Cross

Honda All New City vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs S-Cross Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city S-cross
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 8.39 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1462 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
S-Cross
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
Sigma
₹8.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Honda All New City Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Grille
Dashboard
Gear Shifter
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCK15B Smart Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
712890.4
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.818.55
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.5
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTorsion Beam with coil spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
165180
Length
45494300
Wheelbase
26002600
Kerb Weight
11071130
Height
14891595
Width
17481785
Bootspace
506353
No of Seating Rows
22
Seating Capacity
55
Doors
45
Fuel Tank Capacity
4048
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
32
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way2 Way
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeSilver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverDriver
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited40000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3879,57,868
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2068,39,000
RTO
1,17,95170,750
Insurance
36,73038,651
Accessories Charges
08,967
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32720,588
Expert Rating
-

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross crossover has been silently discontinued from the brand's product lineup.
Maruti Suzuki silently removes S-Cross from Nexa website. What's cooking?
9 Oct 2022
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
New-gen S-Cross was never launched in the Indian market.
2022 Suzuki S-Cross with Strong Hybrid launched in global market
26 Oct 2022
Maruti Suzuki had launched the last facelift version of the S-Cross SUV back in 2020. It failed to garner as much attention as its rivals which ultimately led to the carmaker introducing the brand new model Grand Vitara.
Maruti Suzuki officially pulls plug on S-Cross after launch of Grand Vitara SUV
11 Oct 2022
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Maruti is planning to have a relook at its overall portfolio of products soon, especially the SUV segment.
Maruti may soon renew its focus on SUV segment
2 Jun 2021
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Maruti claims the fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox stands at 24.79 kmpl whereas the AMT transmission is rated at 25.71 kmpl. While driving in the city, we noticed efficiency hovering around the 14 kmpl mark but we will have to do proper tests to further comment on its real world performance.
Five reasons why Maruti Suzuki Dzire remains a hit in India after 16 years
30 Dec 2024
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross now comes exclusively with a petrol engine and also offers a four-speed torque converter unit.
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2020 Petrol Automatic: First drive review
25 Aug 2020
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers