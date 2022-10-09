In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price starts at Rs. 8.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sigma. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. S-Cross: 1462 cc engine, 18.4 to 18.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs S-Cross Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|S-cross
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 8.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|18.4 to 18.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1462 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4