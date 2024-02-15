In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Ignis Price starts at Rs. 5.84 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma 1.2 MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Ignis: 1197 cc engine, 20.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. All New City vs Ignis Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Ignis Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.84 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 kmpl 20.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1197 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4