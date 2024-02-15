Saved Articles

Honda All New City vs Maruti Suzuki Ignis

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Ignis, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

All New City vs Ignis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Ignis
BrandHondaMaruti Suzuki
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 5.84 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl20.8 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1197 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Ignis
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Sigma 1.2 MT
₹5.84 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2L VVT
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
712668.48
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113 Nm @ 4200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.820.89
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoNo
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
3Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,42,026
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,84,000
RTO
1,17,95128,190
Insurance
36,73029,336
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32713,799
Expert Rating
-

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    Latest News

    Honda Cars India has announced the launch of the ‘Honda Collection’, a range of official merchandise including apparel like t-shirts, jackets and caps.
    Honda Cars India launches merchandise range in India
    15 Feb 2024
    The Elevate is the only SUV that Honda is selling in the Indian market.
    Elevate and City help Honda Cars India register over 17% growth in February
    2 Mar 2024
    Image used for representational purpose only).
    Indian consumers are now willing to get new cars over used ones. Here's why
    20 Feb 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS20 now looks sharper because of the new headlamp setup.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 & NS160 unveiled, gets LED headlamp & digital cluster
    17 Feb 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy
    Elon Musk Hints At Changes Coming To Tesla's Pricing Strategy | All Things Auto
    20 Jun 2023
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
