In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Grand Vitara: 1462 cc engine, 20.58 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Grand Vitara Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Grand vitara
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.58 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-