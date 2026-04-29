In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Dzire Price starts at Rs. 6.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for LXI. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Dzire: 1197 cc engine, 24.7 to 25.71 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Dzire Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Dzire
|Brand
|Honda
|Maruti Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 6.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|24.7 to 25.71 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3