All New City vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Celerio x Brand Honda Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.