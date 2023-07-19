All New City vs XUV500 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Xuv500 Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 13.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 15.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 2179 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV500, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra XUV500 Price starts at Rs. 13.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W5. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV500: 2179 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.