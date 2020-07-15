HT Auto
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
XUV 400 EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
EC 3.3 KW
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712375 km/charge
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8-
Drivetrain
FWD-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Rear-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38716,90,683
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20615,99,000
RTO
1,17,95120,000
Insurance
36,73071,183
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32736,339
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

