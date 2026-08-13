In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV 400 EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Mahindra XUV 400 EV Price starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for EC Pro 34.5 kWh. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV 400 EV gets a battery pack of up to 34.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs XUV 400 EV Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Xuv 400 ev
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 15.49 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|375-456 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|34.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 30 Minutes(7.2 kW Ac Charger)