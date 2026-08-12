All New City vs XUV300 Turbo Sport Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Xuv300 turbo sport Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.31 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1197 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Price starts at Rs. 9.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV300 Turbo Sport: 1197 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.