In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV300, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra XUV300 Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for W2 1.2 Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV300: 1197 cc engine, 17.0 to 20.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs XUV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Xuv300
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.0 to 20.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3