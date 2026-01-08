In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs XUV 3XO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Xuv 3xo
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3