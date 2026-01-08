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Honda All New City vs Mahindra XUV 3XO

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs XUV 3XO Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Xuv 3xo
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 7.54 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1197 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders43

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
MX1
₹7.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda All New City Visual Comparison

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Airbags
Taillight
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Dashboard
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Sun Roof Moon Roof
Steering Wheel
Headlight
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCmStallion Turbo Charged Multipoint Fuel Injection (TCMPFi) engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712793 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm200 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.818.89 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm110 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 65 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwist Beam Suspension with Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMcPherson Strut with Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15205 / 65 R16
Ground Clearance
165201 mm
Length
45493990 mm
Wheelbase
26002600 mm
Kerb Weight
1107-
Height
14891647 mm
Width
17481821 mm
Bootspace
506364 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4042 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessWith Key
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeBlack
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
DriverNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDNo
Fog Lights
Halogen on frontNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
No-
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderNo
Split Rear Seat
No60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack & White
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3878,28,835
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2067,54,000
RTO
1,17,95161,780
Insurance
36,73012,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32717,814
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresExtensive updates to appearanceUpmarket cabin

Cons

Boot space is still limitedFront design may not appeal to all

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