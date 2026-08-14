All New City vs Scorpio N [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Scorpio n [2022-2026] Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 13.49 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1997 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra Scorpio N [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 13.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E). All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Scorpio N [2022-2026]: 1997 cc engine, 12.12 to 15.94 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.