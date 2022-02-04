All New City vs KUV100 NXT Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Kuv100 nxt Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 5.66 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 18.15 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1198 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra KUV100 NXT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra KUV100 NXT Price starts at Rs. 5.66 Lakhs (last recorded price) for K2 Plus 6 STR. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. KUV100 NXT: 1198 cc engine, 18.15 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.