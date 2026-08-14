All New City vs e2o-plus Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city E2o-plus Brand Honda Mahindra Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.34 Lakhs Range - 110 km/charge Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 10.08 kwh Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 6hrs @ 220V Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.