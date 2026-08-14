In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs e2o-plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|E2o-plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 7.34 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|10.08 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6hrs @ 220V Hrs