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Honda All New City vs Mahindra e2o-plus

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Mahindra e2o-plus, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Mahindra e2o-plus Price starts at Rs. 7.34 Lakhs (last recorded price) for e2o PLUS P4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. e2o-plus gets a battery pack of up to 10.08 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs e2o-plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city E2o-plus
BrandHondaMahindra
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 7.34 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage17.8 to 24.1 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-10.08 kwh
Engine Capacity1498 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-6hrs @ 220V Hrs

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
e2o-plus
Mahindra e2o-plus
e2o PLUS P4
₹7.34 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda All New City Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTCElectric Motor
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712110 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm70 Nm @ 1000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.8-
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm25 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Minimum Turning Radius
5.34.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
185 / 60 R15165 / 60 R14
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam with Coil SpringTwin Pivot Trailing Arm with Coaxial spring Damper
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringMacPheerson Strut Type Independent Suspension With Coaxial Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R15165 / 60 R14
Ground Clearance
165170 mm
Length
45493590 mm
Wheelbase
26002258 mm
Kerb Weight
1107932 kg
Height
14891585 mm
Width
17481575 mm
Bootspace
506135 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
54 Person
Doors
45 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
Yes-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3No
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
No-
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
DriverNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
ChromeUnpainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseRemote Operated
Rear Wiper
No-
One Touch - Up
Driver-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cup Holders
Front & RearNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited60000
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
Halogen on front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
No-
CD Player
NoNo
Gesture Control
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
4No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
Internal Hard-drive
No-
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
MP3 Playback
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Alexa Compatibility
Yes-
Emergency Call
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (ASEAN NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Interior Colours
Beige & BlackBlack
Ventilated Seats
No-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No-
Folding Rear Seat
NoFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3879,93,155
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2068,81,425
RTO
1,17,95161,700
Insurance
36,73050,030
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32721,346

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