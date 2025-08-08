In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra Bolero Neo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Bolero Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Bolero neo
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3