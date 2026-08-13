In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Bolero Neo Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Bolero neo plus
|Brand
|Honda
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2184 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|3