All New City vs Seltos [2019-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Seltos [2019-2023] Brand Honda Kia Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.95 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 21 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1493 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Manual Override, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Clutchless Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Kia Seltos [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Kia Seltos [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for HTE 1.5 Diesel. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Seltos [2019-2023]: 1493 cc engine, 21 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.