In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Isuzu D-Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Isuzu D-Max Price starts at Rs. 10.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cab Chassis. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. D-Max: 2499 cc engine, 12.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs D-Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|D-max
|Brand
|Honda
|Isuzu
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|12.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|2499 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|-