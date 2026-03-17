All New City vs Verna [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Verna [2020-2023] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.11 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Verna [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Verna [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 VTVT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Verna [2020-2023]: 998 cc engine, 17.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.