All New City vs Venue N Line [2022-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Venue n line [2022-2025] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 12.15 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 20.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Venue N Line [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 12.15 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Venue N Line [2022-2025]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.