In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Venue, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Venue Price starts at Rs. 8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HX 2 1.2 Petrol MT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Venue: 998 cc engine, 18.5 to 20.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Venue Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Venue
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 8 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|18.5 to 20.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4