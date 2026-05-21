In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs i20 N Line [2021-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|I20 n line [2021-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 9.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|20.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3