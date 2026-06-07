In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|-