Honda All New City vs Hyundai Exter

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Exter, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
Hyundai Exter
EX 1.2 MT
₹6.00 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.2 Kappa Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
712718 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.819.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicNo
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesNo
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,3876,69,497
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,2065,99,900
RTO
1,17,95132,996
Insurance
36,73036,101
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32714,390

    Latest News

    The Mahindra Thar 5 door is slated to arrive in 2024 and will be a lifestyle vehicle positioned above the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15 lakh mark
    Mahindra Thar 5-door spotted testing with production-ready wheels, launch in 2024
    26 Dec 2023
    The recovery in global new light vehicle sales is anticipated to maintain momentum,
    Global auto sales forecasted at 88.3 million in 2024 amid supply chain risks
    30 Dec 2023
    In a year filled with launches galore, picking the creme-de-la-creme can be daunting. But a few models were a extra special, and with good reason.
    Year Ender 2023: Five best mass-market cars we drove this year. And what makes them stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Honda City and Amaze sedans are available on discounts in January. However, Honda will not offer any benefits on the strong hybrid version of City this month.
    Honda offers City, Amaze with discounts of up to 88,600 in January
    4 Jan 2024
      News

