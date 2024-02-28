In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel.
All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage.
Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|Creta [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 10.87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 kmpl
|14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1493 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4