In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Hyundai Creta [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 1.5 Diesel. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Creta [2020-2024]: 1493 cc engine, 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. All New City vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Creta [2020-2024] Brand Honda Hyundai Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 10.87 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 kmpl 14.0 to 18.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1493 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4