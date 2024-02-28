Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsAll New City vs Creta [2020-2024]

Honda All New City vs Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Hyundai Creta [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

All New City vs Creta [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Creta [2020-2024]
BrandHondaHyundai
Price₹ 11 Lakhs₹ 10.87 Lakhs
Mileage17.8 kmpl14.0 to 18.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity1498 cc1493 cc
TransmissionAutomatic (CVT) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 GearsManual, Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Filters
All New City
Honda All New City
V Petrol
₹11.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Creta [2020-2024]
Hyundai Creta [2020-2024]
E 1.5 Diesel
₹11.96 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
1.5 i-VTEC with VTC1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Driving Range
7121050
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
145 Nm @ 4300 rpm250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.821
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
119 bhp @ 6600 rpm113 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
NoTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
31
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlCommon Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestVents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,71,38714,06,574
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,20611,96,100
RTO
1,17,9511,59,843
Insurance
36,73050,131
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
27,32730,232
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Solid stylingExtensive feature list

Cons

Pricier than many rivals

Trending cars

  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹11 - 20.15 Lakhs
  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹11.25 - 17.6 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Chinese EV giant BYD and Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor have confirmed launch of their models Seal and Creta N Line in March. Maruti Suzuki is also expected to drive in the Swift facelift hatchback while Tata may launch the Dark Edition version of the Nexon SUV.
    Maruti Swift facelift to Hyundai Creta N Line: Cars expected to launch in March
    28 Feb 2024
    Hyundai will make several changes to the exterior so that the N Line version of the Creta stands out.
    2024 Hyundai Creta N Line bookings officially open ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Hyundai Creta N Line will have a more aggressive design than the standard Creta.
    Hyundai Creta N Line booking begins unofficially ahead of March 11 launch
    29 Feb 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 will be available in three colours - Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200, Pulsar NS160 & Pulsar NS125 launched with new features
    28 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hyundai Motor has launched the Creta 2024 facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The compact SUV segment-leader will renew its rivalry with the likes of Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara among others.
    Hyundai Creta 2024 facelift SUV launched: First look
    16 Jan 2024
    Hyundai has launched the new Creta facelift SUV in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). The price range is quite similar to that of Kia Seltos, one of its key rivals.
    Hyundai Creta facelift review: Major step-up for the SUV king
    17 Jan 2024
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India
    Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
    30 Jun 2023
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    View all
     