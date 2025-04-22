All New City vs Jazz Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Jazz Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 7.48 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda Jazz, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.