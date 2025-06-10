All New City vs civic Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city Civic Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 17.94 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 16.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1799 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda civic, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.