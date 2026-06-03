All New City vs City Hybrid [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city City hybrid [2022-2026] Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 20 Lakhs Range - - Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 27.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - 172.8 Volt Engine Capacity 1498 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Honda All New City and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol and Honda City Hybrid [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 20 Lakhs (last recorded price) for ZX. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. City Hybrid [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 172.8 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.