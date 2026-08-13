All New City vs city-4th-generation Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city City-4th-generation Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 9.3 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda city-4th-generation, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.