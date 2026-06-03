In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
All New City vs City [2017-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|All new city
|City [2017-2023]
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|₹ 11 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.8 to 24.1 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1498 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|4
|4