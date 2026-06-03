All New City vs City [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS All new city City [2017-2023] Brand Honda Honda Price ₹ 11 Lakhs ₹ 11 Lakhs Mileage 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl 17.4 kmpl Engine Capacity 1498 cc 1497 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda All New City and Honda City [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol, Honda City [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for SV Petrol. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. City [2017-2023]: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.