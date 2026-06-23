Freestyle vs Polo Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Polo Brand Ford Volkswagen Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Volkswagen Polo, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Volkswagen Polo Price starts at Rs. 5.83 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Trendline 1.0L MPI. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Polo: 999 cc engine, 16.4 to 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.