In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Freestyle
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Ford
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.27 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|950 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.5 to 23.8 kmpl
|19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-