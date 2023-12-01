Saved Articles

Ford Freestyle vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2023 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features

Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹10.86 Lakhs*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCTK15C + Mild Hybrid System
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777950 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.521.12 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,68812,55,041
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,00010,86,000
RTO
60,1901,18,930
Insurance
32,99949,611
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66126,975

