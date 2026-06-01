Freestyle vs Urban Cruiser Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Urban cruiser Brand Ford Toyota Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 8.5 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 17 to 18.7 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1462 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Urban Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Urban Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 8.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Mid Grade MT. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser: 1462 cc engine, 17 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.