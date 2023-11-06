In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Toyota Rumion Price starts at Rs 10.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for S MT. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 kmpl mileage. Rumion: 1462 cc engine, 20.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less