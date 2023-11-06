Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsFreestyle vs Rumion

Ford Freestyle vs Toyota Rumion

In 2023 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Toyota Rumion, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT
₹7.27 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rumion
Toyota Rumion
S MT
₹10.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Ti-VCT-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
777923 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
119 Nm @ 4250 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.520.51 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
95 bhp @ 6500 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1194 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
TiltTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
8,31,68811,96,293
Ex-Showroom Price
7,28,00010,29,000
RTO
60,1901,14,900
Insurance
32,99951,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
17,66125,713

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Toyota Rumion and Innova HyCross are two models among its cars which currently comes with a waiting period of more than a year depending on variants.
    Innova HyCross to Rumion: Toyota cars with waiting period of more than 12 months
    6 Nov 2023
    Riding high on festive demand, Toyota Motor has clocked yet another strong performance in October with over 60 per cent rise in sales.
    Toyota Motor clocks 60% rise in sales in October, festive demand helps push
    1 Nov 2023
    Toyota Rumion gets few cosmetic changes when compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and is offered with pure-petrol and CNG options
    Toyota temporarily halts bookings for the Rumion CNG. Here's why
    23 Sept 2023
    Toyota Kirloskar Motor will set-up its third manufacturing facility in India and will invest <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,300 crore for the new plant in Karnataka
    Toyota to set up third manufacturing plant in India with 3,300 crore investment, production to start in 2026
    21 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
    26 Nov 2022
    A cut out view of Toyota Innova Hycross hybrid vehicle displayed at the Auto Expo 2023.
    From EVs to hybrid cars: Toyota’s key focus at the Auto Expo 2023 explained
    17 Jan 2023
    Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
    Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
    6 Dec 2022
    The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
    Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
    16 Nov 2022
    View all
     