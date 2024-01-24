In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Tata Tigor EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Tigor EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XE. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Tigor EV gets a battery pack of up to 26 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Tigor EV Comparison