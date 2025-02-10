In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Tigor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Tigor Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XM. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Tigor: 1199 cc engine, 19.2 to 26.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Tigor Comparison