In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Tiago NRG, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Tiago NRG Price starts at Rs. 7.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for XZ MT. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Tiago NRG: 1199 cc engine, 20.09 to 26.49 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Tiago NRG Comparison