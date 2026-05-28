Freestyle vs Tiago EV [2022-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Tiago ev [2022-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.99 Lakhs Range - 250-315 km/charge Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 19.2 kWh Engine Capacity 1194 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 2 Hours 36 Minutes(7.2 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Tiago EV [2022-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE Medium Range. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Tiago EV [2022-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 19.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.