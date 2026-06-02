Freestyle vs Safari [2021-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Safari [2021-2023] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 14.99 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1956 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Safari [2021-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Safari [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Safari [2021-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.0 to 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.