Freestyle vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Punch cng [2021-2026] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.1 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 26.99 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.