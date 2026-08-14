In 2026 when choosing among the Ford Freestyle and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Freestyle
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Ford
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.27 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312 km/charge
|Mileage
|18.5 to 23.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hrs