In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Harrier [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Harrier [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Harrier [2019-2023]: 1956 cc engine, 14.6 to 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Freestyle vs Harrier [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Freestyle
|Harrier [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Ford
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.27 Lakhs
|₹ 13.84 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.5 to 23.8 kmpl
|14.6 to 16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1194 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4