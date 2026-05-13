Freestyle vs Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Freestyle Altroz cng [2023-2025] Brand Ford Tata Price ₹ 7.27 Lakhs ₹ 7.45 Lakhs Mileage 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1194 cc 1199 cc Transmission Manual Manual Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Freestyle and Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Freestyle Price starts at Rs. 7.27 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium 1.2 Ti-VCT, Tata Altroz CNG [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XE. Freestyle: 1194 cc engine, 18.5 to 23.8 kmpl mileage. Altroz CNG [2023-2025]: 1199 cc engine, 26.2 to 26.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.